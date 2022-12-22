Adie Luna, senior, Cor Jesu

Helped lead Chargers to five team championships, including the Dale Shepherd Invitational and Class 5 District 1 meet. Posted the fifth-fastest 5-kilometer time among area athletes (18:27.8) during Class 5 District 1 runner-up finish. Three individual titles included MWAA meet, sixth in Forest Park Festival Green Division, 14th in Class 5 state meet.
Paul Halfacre
