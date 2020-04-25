You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade girls cross country spotlight: Eureka's Long reflects on dominant career

From the All-Decade girls cross country series
Hannah Long has a myriad of high school memories to choose from.

The Eureka High standout won three successive Class 4 girls cross country state championships from 2012 to 2014 and was the state runner-up as a freshman in 2011.

But there is one simple moment that, in her mind, defines her dominant career.

It came during a practice session late in her senior year. While getting in some extra work after practice, she turned the corner of the track and saw her teammates, some 30 strong, lined up on each side of the cinders, yelling and cheering her on as though she were in a stretch drive at the state meet.

That unwavering support, in a sport that has plenty of individuality, is something that still makes Long smile more than five years after it happened.

“It was really cool, something special,” Long said. “When I look back, it’s not the times or the races that I won, it’s moments like that that will stay with me forever.”

That is Long, the Post-Dispatch girls cross country runner of the decade, in a nutshell.

The best runner in the state over a four-year period was more impressed with her teammates' show of love than she was of her own success.

“For an elite athlete, to remember and enjoy her time with her teammates says a lot about her,” said then-Eureka High coach Kally Fischer, who mentored Long during the amazing stretch.

Hannah Long Eureka Cross Country

Hannah Long (5) races out to the top of the group to start the Class 4 District 2 cross country meet on Saturday October 25, 2014 at Parkway Central in Town and Country, Mo. Ben Loewnau, STLhighschoolsports.com

Long, a four-year Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year, fashioned one impressive performance after another following her second-place showing at state as a freshman.

Not only did she win almost every event, but she did so with flair and panache. Crowds regularly gathered at the finish line and cheered wildly as she finished well ahead of her nearest competitor. As a senior, she dusted the Class 4 field in 17 minutes and 38.29 seconds to record the second-fastest time in state history.

After the win, all she wanted to talk about were her teammates.

“I’m definitely going to miss all of them,” she told STLhighschoolsports.com director Chris Gove after winning her third Class 4 title in 2014.

Four days after that landmark triumph, Long signed to attend Stanford University, where she graduated with a degree in psychology in 2019.

“She’s the most decorated athlete to come out of Missouri in running,” Fischer said. “Extremely dedicated to the sport. She was passionate about her training. One of those kids that was very confident in herself and her abilities.”

Long kick-started her career with the St. Louis Blazers track club while in middle school. By the time she arrived at Eureka, word had spread about the new phenom.

Her runner-up effort at state was a portent of things to come.

“Even then you could tell she wanted more — and she was going to stop at nothing to get it,” Fischer said.

During her high school years, Long also competed in national meets. She qualified for the Foot Locker National Cross Country championships in San Diego three times and finished in the top 23 every year, including an eye-popping 10th-place effort as a sophomore.

“There may never be another one like her,” Fischer said.

Hannah Long

Hannah Long finished with a 17:19 at the Class 4 District 2 cross country meet on Saturday October 25, 2014 at Parkway Central in Town and Country, Mo. Ben Loewnau, STLhighschoolsports.com

Long’s stellar high school performances set her up for possible college and Olympics glory.

But since graduating from Eureka High in 2015, Long has been beset by a host of injuries.

She broke a bone in her left foot near the end of her freshman season at Stanford. A subsequent hip problem, caused by the bone issue, forced her to miss almost all of the next three years.

“It’s frustrating when you feel like your body is failing you,” Long said. “I would get back into running and something else would pop up. I wasn’t sure how to handle it.”

A straight A-student who was Eureka's Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete in 2015, Long poured herself into her studies and left Stanford with a strong future.

With two years of college running eligibility left, she decided to enroll at the University of Akron in Ohio to study for a master’s degree in business and continue her racing.

She said she feels as healthy as she ever did and is currently training for the fall NCAA cross country season at the Mid-American Conference school.

Her ability to forge ahead despite the numerous setbacks comes as no surprise to those who know the 23-year-old.

“I still enjoy training and being able to push myself,” Long said. “Something deep down inside me told me I still have this love for running. I may not ever get back to the (level) that I want to get back to competitively. I’ve invested a lot into this sport and lot of people have invested a lot of time in me over the years. That’s why I didn’t quite want to give it up. There’s still something I can contribute to the sport. There’s still something left there."

Her parents, Cindy and Dave, have been there every step of the way along with brothers Zack and Nate. Fischer has remained a coach and confidant throughout the years.

“I started this journey with her,” Fischer said. “And I will finish it with her.”

