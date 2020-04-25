All-Decade girls cross country spotlight: Eureka's Long reflects on dominant career

Hannah Long has a myriad of high school memories to choose from.
The Eureka High standout won three successive Class 4 girls cross country state championships from 2012 to 2014 and was the state runner-up as a freshman in 2011.
But there is one simple moment that, in her mind, defines her dominant career.
It came during a practice session late in her senior year. While getting in some extra work after practice, she turned the corner of the track and saw her teammates, some 30 strong, lined up on each side of the cinders, yelling and cheering her on as though she were in a stretch drive at the state meet.
That unwavering support, in a sport that has plenty of individuality, is something that still makes Long smile more than five years after it happened.
“It was really cool, something special,” Long said. “When I look back, it’s not the times or the races that I won, it’s moments like that that will stay with me forever.”
That is Long, the Post-Dispatch girls cross country runner of the decade, in a nutshell.
The best runner in the state over a four-year period was more impressed with her teammates' show of love than she was of her own success.
“For an elite athlete, to remember and enjoy her time with her teammates says a lot about her,” said then-Eureka High coach Kally Fischer, who mentored Long during the amazing stretch.
Long, a four-year Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year, fashioned one impressive performance after another following her second-place showing at state as a freshman.
Not only did she win almost every event, but she did so with flair and panache. Crowds regularly gathered at the finish line and cheered wildly as she finished well ahead of her nearest competitor. As a senior, she dusted the Class 4 field in 17 minutes and 38.29 seconds to record the second-fastest time in state history.
After the win, all she wanted to talk about were her teammates.
“I’m definitely going to miss all of them,” she told STLhighschoolsports.com director Chris Gove after winning her third Class 4 title in 2014.
Four days after that landmark triumph, Long signed to attend Stanford University, where she graduated with a degree in psychology in 2019.
“She’s the most decorated athlete to come out of Missouri in running,” Fischer said. “Extremely dedicated to the sport. She was passionate about her training. One of those kids that was very confident in herself and her abilities.”
Long kick-started her career with the St. Louis Blazers track club while in middle school. By the time she arrived at Eureka, word had spread about the new phenom.
Her runner-up effort at state was a portent of things to come.
“Even then you could tell she wanted more — and she was going to stop at nothing to get it,” Fischer said.
During her high school years, Long also competed in national meets. She qualified for the Foot Locker National Cross Country championships in San Diego three times and finished in the top 23 every year, including an eye-popping 10th-place effort as a sophomore.
“There may never be another one like her,” Fischer said.
Long’s stellar high school performances set her up for possible college and Olympics glory.
But since graduating from Eureka High in 2015, Long has been beset by a host of injuries.
She broke a bone in her left foot near the end of her freshman season at Stanford. A subsequent hip problem, caused by the bone issue, forced her to miss almost all of the next three years.
“It’s frustrating when you feel like your body is failing you,” Long said. “I would get back into running and something else would pop up. I wasn’t sure how to handle it.”
A straight A-student who was Eureka's Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete in 2015, Long poured herself into her studies and left Stanford with a strong future.
With two years of college running eligibility left, she decided to enroll at the University of Akron in Ohio to study for a master’s degree in business and continue her racing.
She said she feels as healthy as she ever did and is currently training for the fall NCAA cross country season at the Mid-American Conference school.
Her ability to forge ahead despite the numerous setbacks comes as no surprise to those who know the 23-year-old.
“I still enjoy training and being able to push myself,” Long said. “Something deep down inside me told me I still have this love for running. I may not ever get back to the (level) that I want to get back to competitively. I’ve invested a lot into this sport and lot of people have invested a lot of time in me over the years. That’s why I didn’t quite want to give it up. There’s still something I can contribute to the sport. There’s still something left there."
Her parents, Cindy and Dave, have been there every step of the way along with brothers Zack and Nate. Fischer has remained a coach and confidant throughout the years.
“I started this journey with her,” Fischer said. “And I will finish it with her.”
All-Decade First Team
Runner of the decade: Hannah Long, Eureka
Graduation year: 2015
All-Metro runner of the year all four seasons of her career (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) and won the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, junior and senior. Her winning time of 17:38.29 as a senior was the fastest ever for an area runner and third-fastest overall at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center, host of Missouri’s state meet from 1979-2018. Her fastest time was 16:51.63 to win the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin in 2014. Also a track standout, competed and graduated from Stanford and is finishing college career at Akron while pursuing master’s degree.
Sarah Nicholson, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
A four-time first-team All-Metro selection in a career highlighted by helping the Lancers win Class 4 team championship in 2015, their first since 1988. Nicholson was second individually that season in 18:01.56 and also finished fourth, sixth and seventh in her four state meet appearances. Her top three state meet performances rank in the top 18 for area runners during the decade. Ran both cross country and track for Northwestern University, completing her cross country career in November.
Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall
Graduation year: 2011
All-Metro runner of the year in 2010 and a first-team pick as a junior, Quigley finished ninth on the track for the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in the 3000-meter steeplechase. In high school cross country, she was third in the Class 4 state meet as a junior and senior and won five races her senior season. With Florida State, Quigley made three NCAA Division I Championships in cross country, finishing sixth, 12th and 23rd. In track, she was the 2015 national champ in the steeplechase, second in 2013 and fifth in 2012.
Mikayla Reed, Washington
Graduation year: 2018
The 2016 All-Metro runner of the year after winning that season’s Missouri Class 4 state championship in 18:02.26, the 12th-fastest performance ever at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center and sixth-best of the decade for an area runner. Reed also was a first-team All-Metro selection in 2015 and 2017 and had area-best 5-kilometer performances as both a junior and senior. Has run two seasons at the University of Missouri, competing each year in both the SEC and Midwest Region meets.
Lydia Roller, Staunton
Graduation year: 2021
The most recent All-Metro runner of the year, Roller became the first area runner in any classification to break the 17-minute mark in the Illinois state meet on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course when she finished second in the Class 1A meet in November in 16:58.87. It was Roller’s second consecutive runner-up finish in Class 1A, also doing so as a sophomore on the way to first-team All-Metro honors. Roller won six titles as a junior and recorded a season- and area-best time of 16:37.5 at 3 miles.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo
Graduation year: 2019
Repeat All-Metro girls runner of the year selection in 2017 and 2018 after first-team selections in 2015 and 2016. Schwartz won the Illinois Class 2A state championship in 2017 with a time of 17:05 that is the 20th-fastest all-time 2A performance in meet history and the second-fastest of the decade by an area runner. Schwartz also finished fifth at state as a senior, sixth as a sophomore and 24th her freshman season. Ran in four meets last fall for the University of Missouri, including the SEC Championships.
Anna West, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
All-Metro runner of the year in 2015 after winning Class 4 individual and team state championships. Her state-winning time of 17:46.72 is fourth-fastest ever at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Also a first-team All-Metro pick in 2014, when she helped Lafayette to second-place state team finish, and a third-team selection in 2013. West was a four-time NCAA Division I Championships cross country qualifier, twice each for Baylor (finishing 40th in 2017) and Michigan.
All-Decade Second Team
Kristen Busch, Freeburg
Graduation year: 2012
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, including the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Busch was the Illinois Class 1A state champ in 2010 in 17:36, which ranks as the 15th-best time for an area runner at state meet of the decade. Busch also was fourth in 2011, second in 2009 and fourth in 2008. Part of dominant one-two punch with twin sister Caitlin Busch; both sisters went on to run for Bradley. Kristen qualified for NCAA Division I Championships as a senior in both cross country and track (10,000 meters).
Riley Knoyle, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2023
Knoyle’s 17:14.5 was Edwardsville’s fastest time ever in the Illinois state meet on its 3-mile Detweiller Park course and fourth-fastest for any area runner this decade. She finished 20th at state, making her only second all-state (top 25) runner in program history; Amy Semith was 16th for Edwardsville in 1998. A first-team All-Metro runner in her debut season, Knoyle won Southwestern Conference and regional titles and was second in the sectional meet.
Maddi Leigh, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2017
A three-time All-Metro selection and four-time all-state finisher, highlighted by first-team honors her senior season after she finished third in the Class 4 state meet in a time of 18:36.08 — both career bests. Made All-Metro second team as sophomore and junior after 10th- and 12th-place state showings. As a freshman when she finished 23rd individually, Leigh was No. 2 runner as Francis Howell won second consecutive Class 4 team state title. Leigh’s four state meet times all are in top 57 times for area runners this decade at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Now runs for Oakland University in Michigan.
Sydney Neal, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2014
Earned first-team All-Metro honors in 2012 and 2013, the second of which after she finished 25th in the Class 3A state meet. Also was a second-team pick in 2011. Neal was the last area runner with an all-state finish in Illinois Class 3A state meet until Edwardsville’s Riley Knoyle in 2019. Neal finished 32nd at state meet in 2012 in time of 17:22 that ties for sixth-best area time of decade, and her 17:34 from 2013 is 11th-best of decade. Neal ran for one season at St. Louis University.
Hannah Pierson, Marquette
Graduation year: 2016
Ran to three all-state finishes and All-Metro honors. Pierson was a first-team pick in 2014 after finishing third in the Class 4 state meet in a time of 18:13.14 that ranks as ninth-best in the decade for an area runner at state meet on Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Pierson was a second-team selection in 2015 after finishing 14th at state and made the third team in 2013 after finishing 11th at state. She ran four seasons of cross country at St. Louis University, finishing 10th in the Atlantic 10 Championships in November.
Sophia Racette, Nerinx Hall
Graduation year: 2015
Never finished below ninth in four state appearances in career that was highlighted by leading Markers to their only state championship her senior season in 2014. Racette was second individually in the Class 4 meet with a time of 18:09.01, which was her best ever at state and area’s eighth-best state time of the decade in Jefferson City. A three-time All-Metro first-team pick, Racette also finished fifth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and ninth as a junior. Signed and ran for one season with Southern Cal and finished cross country career with three seasons at University of Missouri.
Brooke Witzel, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2018
A four-time All-Metro selection, including first-team honors in 2015 and 2016 after posting consecutive 33rd-place finishes in the Class 3A state meet. Witzel’s times in those two performances (17:28, 2016; 17:29, 2015) rank as the ninth- and 10th-best for area runners this decade in the Illinois state meet. Witzel also was a second-team All-Metro pick in 2014 and made the third team in 2017. She was the Metro East’s top Class 3A state finisher from 2014-16.
All-Decade Third Team
Claire Ayers, Washington
Graduation year: 2019
Posted three top-10 finishes in Missouri’s Class 4 state meet, corresponding with three All-Metro selections — including a first-team nod as a sophomore in 2016 after crossing seventh individually to help Blue Jays finish third in Class 4 team standings. Ayers also was seventh as a freshman in 2015 and ninth as a senior in 2018, garnering second-team All-Metro accolades each time. Ayers’ top two times (18:47.71, 2016; 18:58.77, 2015) rank 23rd and 30th for area runners this decade at state meet in Jefferson City. Signed with SIU Carbondale.
Kaitlyn Fischer, Herculaneum
Graduation year: 2013
Class 2 state champion as a senior for Blackcats in 2012 after finishing as the state runner-up a season before. Both results earned Fischer first-team All-Metro honors. Her winning time of 18:40.97 ranks as the area’s 21st-fastest time of the decade for an area runner on Jefferson City’s Oak Hills course. Fischer went on to compete for the University of Missouri. She finished sixth in the SEC meet as a freshman and sophomore and ran in the NCAA meet as a freshman and junior. Fischer also was an NCAA qualifier on the track in 2014 for the 10,000-meter race.
Emily Griesenauer, Holt
Graduation year: 2018
A four-time all-state finisher who improved each season of her career, wrapping up with a career-best fifth-place state finish as a senior in 2017 with a career-best state time of 18:57.19. Griesenauer also was 14th as a junior, 18th as a sophomore and 24th as a freshman at the state meet. She earned All-Metro honors three seasons — first team in 2017, second team in 2016 and third in 2015. Now runs for Missouri S&T and was an NCAA Division II regional qualifier in 2018.
Abby Korak, Edwardsville
Abby Korak, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2020
A first-team All-Metro selection after her sophomore and junior seasons. Korak finished an area-best 30th in the Illinois Class 3A state meet in 2017 with a time of 17:35 that ranks 12th-best in the decade for area runners at the state meet. She also was 92nd at state as a junior after repeating as champion at the Southwestern Conference and regional meets. Missed senior season because of injury. Signed to run at the NCAA Division I level for Xavier.
Melissa Menghini, Summit
Graduation year: 2016
A four-time Class 4 state qualifier in Missouri, Menghini finished with a career-best finish of fourth place as a senior in 2015 in a time of 18:30.39 that ranks this decade as the 16th-best performance for an area runner at the state meet. She also was 14th as a junior in 19:07.60 after placing 56th as a sophomore and 35th as a freshman. Menghini was a first-team All-Metro pick in 2015 and second-team selection in 2014. She ran one season at the University of New Hampshire and has run the last two years for the University of Missouri.
Julia Ray, MICDS
Graduation year: 2023
Ray’s Missouri Class 3 championship winning time of 18:13.80 in November was area’s fastest 5-kilometer performance of the season by 17.1 seconds and also was the third-fastest of any runner in the state meet’s debut at Gans Creek Recreation Area, only slightly behind the top two Class 4 finishers. Behind Ray, MICDS won the team championship for the first time in program history. The freshman tuned up for her state performance by winning the district meet, as well.
Jill Whitman, Cor Jesu
Graduation year: 2014
Four-time state qualifier earned All-Metro honors three times, including a first-team nod in 2013 after finishing second in Missouri’s Class 4 state meet behind Eureka’s Hannah Long. Whitman’s time that day was 18:20.22, which ranks 11th in the decade for area runners at the state meet on Jefferson City’s Oak Hills course. Whitman was a second-team honoree in 2012 after finishing 12th at state and was a third-team pick in 2011, when she finished 21st. Also was 40th as a freshman. Signed and competed one season at Indiana and also ran track for one outdoor season at Iowa State.
In this Series
All-Decade girls cross country
-
All-Decade girls cross country spotlight: Eureka's Long reflects on dominant career
-
All-Decade girls cross country first team
-
All-Decade girls cross country second team
- 4 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.