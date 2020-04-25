All-Decade girls cross country spotlight: Eureka's Long reflects on dominant career

Hannah Long has a myriad of high school memories to choose from.

The Eureka High standout won three successive Class 4 girls cross country state championships from 2012 to 2014 and was the state runner-up as a freshman in 2011.

But there is one simple moment that, in her mind, defines her dominant career.

It came during a practice session late in her senior year. While getting in some extra work after practice, she turned the corner of the track and saw her teammates, some 30 strong, lined up on each side of the cinders, yelling and cheering her on as though she were in a stretch drive at the state meet.

That unwavering support, in a sport that has plenty of individuality, is something that still makes Long smile more than five years after it happened.

“It was really cool, something special,” Long said. “When I look back, it’s not the times or the races that I won, it’s moments like that that will stay with me forever.”

That is Long, the Post-Dispatch girls cross country runner of the decade, in a nutshell.

The best runner in the state over a four-year period was more impressed with her teammates' show of love than she was of her own success.