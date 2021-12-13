 Skip to main content
All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Lafayette's Tyson makes huge strides on way to state championship season
From the 2021 All-Metro girls cross country series
She hasn't hung up her swimming cap just yet, but Lafayette High junior Grace Tyson knows that time is coming.

And with her dominance on the cross country course only growing, the time may be coming sooner than she realized.

"I always thought I'd swim in college before I was a runner, but now I definitely want to run in college," Tyson said.

That decision to focus more on the course instead of the pool has paid off in a big way.

From being a raw talent as a freshman, Tyson has evolved into a dominant runner. She cemented her legacy in November by winning her first Class 5 individual state championship.

Tyson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year. 

"Swimming prepared her for most of her success," Lafayette coach Steve Stallis said. "We weren't able to express how much power she had until this season, but she has such a high ceiling we haven't even come close to touching it yet."

Tyson also was the Suburban Conference champion and claimed the Festus Bowles Invitational title. 

Her personal-best time of 17 minutes and 42.90 seconds came in the state meet Nov. 5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia and was the fastest in the area by almost 10 seconds.

It was the fastest time by an area athlete since Lafayette's Anna West ran a 17:14.81 in 2015 — when West became the first Lafayette girl to win an individual cross country state championship. 

Tyson had a strong freshman season that finished with a third-place state effort. Her innate talent as a runner was raw and unrefined since she had been a swimmer for all of her life. 

"I've watched videos and it's hard for me to watch," Tyson said. "My form was not great then, but it's fun to see how much I've improved."

Tyson made a commitment after her freshman season to turn her focus toward running, and Stallis said he has seen enormous improvements.

"We don't run a ton of mileages, but she started doing all those hip exercises and her mechanical form improved," the coach said. "She's a different type of runner from her freshman year to now."

Another improvement is Tyson's mental aspect.

It was on full display at West City Park in Festus when she lagged behind the leader midway through the grueling 5-kilometer course.

"I wasn't scared to not be in the lead this year," she said. "I knew that I had what it takes to finish strong. I think it happened at Festus; during that race it clicked."

Tyson moved up to a second-place individual state finish as a sophomore in 2020 while helping the Lancers capture the Class 5 team championship.

Liberty's Ally Kruger ran down Tyson with a killer kick in that race, something Tyson used as fuel for this season.

"Getting beat at state in that last 400 meters, that gave me motivation for this year," Tyson said. "I was ready to get back to work the day after state."

Tyson has the chance to become the first runner to repeat as state champion in Missouri's largest classification since Eureka's Hannah Long won three consecutive Class 4 state titles from 2012-14. 

"She has what it takes, but I know there will be multiple girls that will be trying to take that crown," Stallis said. "It'll be tough, but I definitely think she can do it."

