All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Lafayette's Tyson makes huge strides on way to state championship season

She hasn't hung up her swimming cap just yet, but Lafayette High junior Grace Tyson knows that time is coming.

And with her dominance on the cross country course only growing, the time may be coming sooner than she realized.

"I always thought I'd swim in college before I was a runner, but now I definitely want to run in college," Tyson said.

That decision to focus more on the course instead of the pool has paid off in a big way.

From being a raw talent as a freshman, Tyson has evolved into a dominant runner. She cemented her legacy in November by winning her first Class 5 individual state championship.

Tyson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year.

"Swimming prepared her for most of her success," Lafayette coach Steve Stallis said. "We weren't able to express how much power she had until this season, but she has such a high ceiling we haven't even come close to touching it yet."

Tyson also was the Suburban Conference champion and claimed the Festus Bowles Invitational title.