All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Lafayette's Tyson makes huge strides on way to state championship season

She hasn't hung up her swimming cap just yet, but Lafayette High junior Grace Tyson knows that time is coming.
And with her dominance on the cross country course only growing, the time may be coming sooner than she realized.
"I always thought I'd swim in college before I was a runner, but now I definitely want to run in college," Tyson said.
That decision to focus more on the course instead of the pool has paid off in a big way.
From being a raw talent as a freshman, Tyson has evolved into a dominant runner. She cemented her legacy in November by winning her first Class 5 individual state championship.
Tyson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year.
"Swimming prepared her for most of her success," Lafayette coach Steve Stallis said. "We weren't able to express how much power she had until this season, but she has such a high ceiling we haven't even come close to touching it yet."
Tyson also was the Suburban Conference champion and claimed the Festus Bowles Invitational title.
Her personal-best time of 17 minutes and 42.90 seconds came in the state meet Nov. 5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia and was the fastest in the area by almost 10 seconds.
It was the fastest time by an area athlete since Lafayette's Anna West ran a 17:14.81 in 2015 — when West became the first Lafayette girl to win an individual cross country state championship.
Tyson had a strong freshman season that finished with a third-place state effort. Her innate talent as a runner was raw and unrefined since she had been a swimmer for all of her life.
"I've watched videos and it's hard for me to watch," Tyson said. "My form was not great then, but it's fun to see how much I've improved."
Tyson made a commitment after her freshman season to turn her focus toward running, and Stallis said he has seen enormous improvements.
"We don't run a ton of mileages, but she started doing all those hip exercises and her mechanical form improved," the coach said. "She's a different type of runner from her freshman year to now."
Another improvement is Tyson's mental aspect.
It was on full display at West City Park in Festus when she lagged behind the leader midway through the grueling 5-kilometer course.
"I wasn't scared to not be in the lead this year," she said. "I knew that I had what it takes to finish strong. I think it happened at Festus; during that race it clicked."
Tyson moved up to a second-place individual state finish as a sophomore in 2020 while helping the Lancers capture the Class 5 team championship.
Liberty's Ally Kruger ran down Tyson with a killer kick in that race, something Tyson used as fuel for this season.
"Getting beat at state in that last 400 meters, that gave me motivation for this year," Tyson said. "I was ready to get back to work the day after state."
Tyson has the chance to become the first runner to repeat as state champion in Missouri's largest classification since Eureka's Hannah Long won three consecutive Class 4 state titles from 2012-14.
"She has what it takes, but I know there will be multiple girls that will be trying to take that crown," Stallis said. "It'll be tough, but I definitely think she can do it."
2021 All-Metro girls cross country first team
Leah Kleekamp, senior, Eureka
Posted the area’s fourth-fastest time (17:56.5) on a 5-kilometer course and was one of four area runners to break the 18-minute barrier. Finishing final four races of the season in the top four with an individual championship at Northwest’s Last Chance meet before a runner-up finish in the Class 5 state meet. Had nine top 10-finishes. A third-team All-Metro selection last season.
Ally Kruger, senior, Liberty
Signed to run at the University of Kentucky. Ran the area’s third-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course, a personal-best 17:55.90 to finish as Gans Creek Classic runner-up. That was one of Kruger’s three top-five finishes, including fifth in the Forest Park Green Division. Also third in the Class 5 District 3 meet and sixth in Class 5 state meet. The 2020 Class 5 state champ.
Francie Luna, senior, Cor Jesu
Led the Chargers to a third-place team finish in the Class 5 state meet. In eight meets, the eldest of three standout Luna sisters never finished lower than seventh, including two individual championships. She posted a personal-best time of 18:10.2 for her seventh-place individual finish at state. Helped Chargers to conference and district team titles.
Isabella Marcum, junior, Fox
Ran the area’s seventh-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course of 18:18.30 to finish ninth in the Class 5 state meet. Posted four individual championships during the regular season in addition to a runner-up finish at the highly competitive Festus Bowles Invitational. Also ran to a fifth-place finish in the Class 5 District 1 meet.
Julia Ray, junior, MICDS
Ran to second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Class 5 state meet after winning the Class 3 title as a freshman in 2019. Won three individual titles, including Forest Park Green Division crown and Class 5 District 1 meet. Ray’s 17:52.8 time to finish runner-up at the Columbus North Rick Weinheimer Classic in Indiana was her personal best and the area’s second-best on a 5-kilometer course.
Elena Rybak, freshman, Father McGivney
After two runner-up finishes to start the season, ripped off six successive individual championships, including the Madison County Small School and Class 1A Althoff Regional meets. Her 17:20.4 to win the Freeburg Invitational was her personal best, a season-best for an Illinois 1A runner and was the area’s second-best on a three-mile course. Finished 17th in Class 1A sectional meet before bowing out of state meet with an injury.
Peyton Schieppe, senior, O'Fallon
Ran an area-best time of 17 minutes and 3 seconds on a three-mile course. Picked up three victories at the Granite City Invitational, the Southwestern Conference meet and the Class 3A Normal Regional. Also was runner-up at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional and finished 18th in the Class 3A state meet. Also finished third in the Forest Park Green Division with an 18:51.40 on the 5-kilometer course. The All-Metro girls runner of the year in 2020.
2021 All-Metro girls cross country second team
Josie Baker, sophomore, Kirkwood
Finished eighth or better seven times, including an individual championship at Northwest Cedar Hill’s Stan Nelson Invitational, the same day her brother Sebastian won the boys title. Posted a personal best of 18:14.4 in an eighth-place finish at the Class 5 state meet.
Julia Donnelly, junior, Washington
Won the Class 4 District 3 individual championship before posting a personal-best time of 18:38.2 to finish fourth at the Class 4 state meet for her first all-state performance in three tries. Also was runner-up in the Forest Park Festival’s Gold Division.
Kaitlyn Hatley, sophomore, Father McGivney
Finished in top five of eight races, including runner-up finish at Class 1A Althoff Regional and third-place effort in Class 1A Wesclin Sectional. Her 43rd-place finish in Class 1A state meet was best for area runner in the division. Ran personal-best 18:14.7 on a three-mile course to finish fourth at Freeburg.
Hannah Meiser, junior, Civic Memorial
Ran a personal-best time of 17:56.5 to finish 19th in Class 2A state meet, the area’s top finisher in that division by 20 places. Finished in the top four of eight meets, including a runner-up showing in the Class 2A Highland Regional and fourth-place effort in Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional.
Emily Nuttall, junior, Edwardsville
Helped lead Tigers to conference and regional team championships and a third-place sectional finish. Four top-10 finishes included runner-up efforts in Madison County Large School and Southwestern Conference meets. Ran personal-best 17:59.2 to cross 69th in Class 3A state meet, the team’s top finish.
Kayley Russell, sophomore, Holt
Posted two individual championships, including the Class 5 District 3 meet. Ran to a personal-best time of 18:32.1 in her first trip to the Class 5 state championship meet for a 12th-place finish. Also was eighth in the Forest Park Festival Green Division.
Keliah Wilkes, senior, Pattonville
Closed Pirates career by running a personal-best 18:22.4 to finish 10th in the Class 5 state meet, her best of three all-state finishes. That was her seventh top-10 finish of the season, including a victory in the Gans Creek Classic’s Blue Division. Three runner-up finishes included the Class 5 District 3 meet.
2021 All-Metro girls cross country third team
Tabitha Bevan, senior, Parkway North
Earned first all-state finish of four-year career by running a personal-best time of 18:46.8 during a sixth-place effort in the Class 4 championship meet. Also was the Class 4 District 3 runner-up and won two early-season races, including the Forest Park Gold Division.
Cami Crouch, senior, Nerinx Hall
Signed with the University of Alabama. Posted four top-20 finishes and ran to a personal-best time of 18:39.3 to cross 17th in the Class 5 state championship meet. Also picked up a runner-up finish in the Big River Invite.
Alyssa Elliott, senior, Belleville West
Won her home meet and the St. Clair County meet to highlight five top-six finishes. Also was third in the Southwestern Conference meet, fourth in the Granite City Invitational and sixth in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. Season-best time was 18:14.5 in Richard Spring Invitational at Detweiller Park.
Lily Jackson, senior, St. Charles West
Signed to run at the NCAA Division I level for Omaha. Finished as the Class 3 state runner-up for the second time in three seasons after winning the title as a junior. Posted a season-best time of 18:37.6 to finish eighth in Gans Creek Classic’s Gold Division and also was 10th in Forest Park’s Green Division.
Angelynn Kanyuck, sophomore, Waterloo
Four individual championships included the Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 2A Highland Regional meets, including a personal-best time of 18:27.4 at the regional. Closed season by finishing 39th in the Class 2A state meet, the second-best effort for an area runner in the division.
Eris Nelson, junior, Althoff
Posted impressive results before an injury ended her season in October. Won Forest Park Festival’s White Division and Mascoutah Kickoff. Runner-up finish at Freeburg Invitational came in personal-best time of 17:38.6 on a three-mile course and stood up as eighth-best for a 1A runner in Illinois.
Jayda Williams, senior, Mascoutah
Ran to eight top-10 finishes, highlighted by a runner-up effort in the St. Clair County invitational. Closed career with a personal-best of 18:45.6 to cross 58th in the Class 2A state championship meet. Also was third in the Mississppi Valley Conference meet, fifth in the Highland Regional and 10th in the Decatur MacArthur sectional.
