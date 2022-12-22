 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Lafayette's Tyson stays on course with recovery from injury to retain state championship

From the 2022 All-Metro girls cross country series
  • 0

Grace Tyson knew something was amiss when she visited her future home — Indiana University in Bloomington.

As she walked around the campus taking in the red and white sights, the Lafayette High senior felt pain shooting through her foot with every step.

"I knew something was wrong, but I kept telling myself nothing was wrong," Tyson said.

After her college visit in September, Tyson got the news no runner wants to hear — she had a stress fracture in her left foot.

"It was pretty hard to hear, especially it being my senior year and I wanted to race and post really fast times," Tyson said. "It was hard not being able to run all the time. It was my first injury that really prevented me from running."

After being sidelined for almost two months, Tyson made a triumphant return to the course Nov. 4 and defended her Class 5 individual state championship, which also helped the Lancers to their second team state title in three seasons and fourth in program history.

Tyson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year for the second season in a row. She is the first repeat honoree since Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz in 2017 and 2018.

Forest Park Cross Country Festival girls races

Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Lafayette senior Grace Tyson crosses the finish line Saturday to win the 17th Forest Park Cross Country Festival Green Division girls championship. 

The senior phenom's best time of the season, 18 minutes and 10.50 seconds, came in her winning performance at state, which was her first race since winning the Forest Park Festival Green Division title Sept. 10. It was the second-fastest performance by an area athlete, only behind MICDS senior Julia Ray's 18:03.8.

Tyson only competed in four races as a senior but won all four. Her injury, a stress fracture in the metatarsal bone of her left foot, occurred during the Forest Park race and forced her into a boot.

Even when Tyson was given the go-ahead to remove the boot, she was sidelined from running for six weeks.

"She expects a lot from herself and so do I," Lafayette coach Jill Harmon said. "When she got hurt, I know she was very disappointed, but one of the things that you have to know about Grace is that she's super resilient. She's going to do whatever she has to do in order to achieve her goals."

That included researching every form of cross-training and going back to her swimming days to stay in shape.

Tyson would go to the pool before school three times a week to maintain her stamina. But once she got the boot off, she was ready to get back to running like the good old days.

That's where former Lafayette standout distance runner Anna West — the 2015 All-Metro runner of the year — intervened.

"She slowed me down," Tyson said. "When I first got back to running, I was like, 'Let's go do this really hard workout. And she was like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' "

Class 5 Missouri state championship meet, girls race

Lafayette’s Grace Tyson during the Class 5 Missouri state championship meet on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Complex in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

West returned to her old stomping grounds at Lafayette this fall to serve as an assistant coach after a college career that began at Baylor and concluded at Michigan.

The Lancers alum provided a wealth of information to the team, to Tyson in particular with her experience regarding stress fractures.

"I've come back from injuries and pushed it too hard," said West, a Post-Dispatch All-Decade first-team honoree in 2020. "I told her that she'd be fine by state, but she would hurt herself more if she didn't come back slowly. I think she was receptive of that. It was sad that I had to go through four or five stress fractures myself to learn that, but I'm glad some of my insight was useful for her."

Tyson praised West for helping restrain her own desires to hit the course hard.

"I'm so happy she was brought onto the team," Tyson said. "Her name is on so many (record) boards. I look up to her like crazy because of not just how fast she is, but she's just a great leader. She helped me out."

Tyson was ready to go and had the green light from the doctors in time for the Class 5 District 1 meet Oct. 29. But Harmon wanted to give Tyson one more week of rest.

It helped that in Tyson's absence her Lancers teammates were galvanized by the loss of their ace. Because the entire team qualified for state with a second-place district finish, Tyson was eligible to rejoin the lineup.

"She's very team-oriented and she knew that if it wasn't for them, she wouldn't have been putting on a Lafayette jersey after she got hurt," Harmon said. "She was incredibly thankful for teammates and I know they were ecstatic to have her back."

Forest Park Cross Country Festival girls races

Lafayette’s Grace Tyson sprints on the course during the Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Forest Park in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

And despite not being able to run with them on the course, the other Lafayette runners kept Tyson in their thoughts and involved with team events off the course.

"They definitely helped me," Tyson said. "I wasn't as positive as I normally was, but they helped me get back to who I was. I feel like I got closer with the varsity team than I had before."

Without Tyson, the Lancers won two meets — including the Suburban Conference Championships — and finished second in three others.

That included a runner-up finish by only one point Sept. 24 in the Gans Creek Classic's Gold Division, which a field that included many of the state's best teams.

"I think one of the things that kept driving her, we went to Gans Creek and had an awesome race, she and I would sit there and I told her 'We are doing everything we can, you focus on your recovery. When you're ready, we'll be ready for you.' "

Once Tyson got back on the course, she did what she has done all four years.

She dominated.

"Try to stay with the lead pack and if your foot feels OK, then push it," Harmon said of the pre-race strategy. "I missed her coming by and started to think, 'Something's wrong.' Then she came around a curve and she was in front by 30 meters. I just had to laugh to myself. It's Grace Tyson, she doesn't do anything half-heartedly. She's going to do it and dare everyone else to come after her."

Tyson still has track season to go before she hangs up the neon yellow of Lafayette for a crimson and cream jersey of the Hoosiers, but cross country will always be her favorite season.

And despite Tyson wearing a rival's jersey in college, West will be cheering herself hoarse when she sees a fellow Lancer take the course.

