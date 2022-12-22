All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Lafayette's Tyson stays on course with recovery from injury to retain state championship

Grace Tyson knew something was amiss when she visited her future home — Indiana University in Bloomington.

As she walked around the campus taking in the red and white sights, the Lafayette High senior felt pain shooting through her foot with every step.

"I knew something was wrong, but I kept telling myself nothing was wrong," Tyson said.

After her college visit in September, Tyson got the news no runner wants to hear — she had a stress fracture in her left foot.

"It was pretty hard to hear, especially it being my senior year and I wanted to race and post really fast times," Tyson said. "It was hard not being able to run all the time. It was my first injury that really prevented me from running."

After being sidelined for almost two months, Tyson made a triumphant return to the course Nov. 4 and defended her Class 5 individual state championship, which also helped the Lancers to their second team state title in three seasons and fourth in program history.

Tyson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year for the second season in a row. She is the first repeat honoree since Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz in 2017 and 2018.

The senior phenom's best time of the season, 18 minutes and 10.50 seconds, came in her winning performance at state, which was her first race since winning the Forest Park Festival Green Division title Sept. 10. It was the second-fastest performance by an area athlete, only behind MICDS senior Julia Ray's 18:03.8.

Tyson only competed in four races as a senior but won all four. Her injury, a stress fracture in the metatarsal bone of her left foot, occurred during the Forest Park race and forced her into a boot.

Even when Tyson was given the go-ahead to remove the boot, she was sidelined from running for six weeks.

"She expects a lot from herself and so do I," Lafayette coach Jill Harmon said. "When she got hurt, I know she was very disappointed, but one of the things that you have to know about Grace is that she's super resilient. She's going to do whatever she has to do in order to achieve her goals."

That included researching every form of cross-training and going back to her swimming days to stay in shape.

Tyson would go to the pool before school three times a week to maintain her stamina. But once she got the boot off, she was ready to get back to running like the good old days.

That's where former Lafayette standout distance runner Anna West — the 2015 All-Metro runner of the year — intervened.

"She slowed me down," Tyson said. "When I first got back to running, I was like, 'Let's go do this really hard workout. And she was like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' "

West returned to her old stomping grounds at Lafayette this fall to serve as an assistant coach after a college career that began at Baylor and concluded at Michigan.

The Lancers alum provided a wealth of information to the team, to Tyson in particular with her experience regarding stress fractures.

"I've come back from injuries and pushed it too hard," said West, a Post-Dispatch All-Decade first-team honoree in 2020. "I told her that she'd be fine by state, but she would hurt herself more if she didn't come back slowly. I think she was receptive of that. It was sad that I had to go through four or five stress fractures myself to learn that, but I'm glad some of my insight was useful for her."

Tyson praised West for helping restrain her own desires to hit the course hard.

"I'm so happy she was brought onto the team," Tyson said. "Her name is on so many (record) boards. I look up to her like crazy because of not just how fast she is, but she's just a great leader. She helped me out."

Tyson was ready to go and had the green light from the doctors in time for the Class 5 District 1 meet Oct. 29. But Harmon wanted to give Tyson one more week of rest.

It helped that in Tyson's absence her Lancers teammates were galvanized by the loss of their ace. Because the entire team qualified for state with a second-place district finish, Tyson was eligible to rejoin the lineup.

"She's very team-oriented and she knew that if it wasn't for them, she wouldn't have been putting on a Lafayette jersey after she got hurt," Harmon said. "She was incredibly thankful for teammates and I know they were ecstatic to have her back."

And despite not being able to run with them on the course, the other Lafayette runners kept Tyson in their thoughts and involved with team events off the course.

"They definitely helped me," Tyson said. "I wasn't as positive as I normally was, but they helped me get back to who I was. I feel like I got closer with the varsity team than I had before."

Without Tyson, the Lancers won two meets — including the Suburban Conference Championships — and finished second in three others.

That included a runner-up finish by only one point Sept. 24 in the Gans Creek Classic's Gold Division, which a field that included many of the state's best teams.

"I think one of the things that kept driving her, we went to Gans Creek and had an awesome race, she and I would sit there and I told her 'We are doing everything we can, you focus on your recovery. When you're ready, we'll be ready for you.' "

Once Tyson got back on the course, she did what she has done all four years.

She dominated.

"Try to stay with the lead pack and if your foot feels OK, then push it," Harmon said of the pre-race strategy. "I missed her coming by and started to think, 'Something's wrong.' Then she came around a curve and she was in front by 30 meters. I just had to laugh to myself. It's Grace Tyson, she doesn't do anything half-heartedly. She's going to do it and dare everyone else to come after her."

Tyson still has track season to go before she hangs up the neon yellow of Lafayette for a crimson and cream jersey of the Hoosiers, but cross country will always be her favorite season.

And despite Tyson wearing a rival's jersey in college, West will be cheering herself hoarse when she sees a fellow Lancer take the course.

2022 All-Metro girls cross country first team Josie Baker, junior, Kirkwood Won Class 5 District 1 championship, which was her first, before placing sixth in Class 5 state meet. The state finish was the best of three all-state showings in her career. Also won Suburban Conference Championships Yellow Pool title and finished 20th of 391 runners at Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville with a season-best time of 18:16.7 that ranked third among area runners at 5 kilometers. Elissa Barnard, senior, Lafayette Closed time as a Lancer with career-best individual finish of fifth in Class 5 state meet and helped Lancers win team championship for second time in three seasons. Was all-state individually for third time. Posted eight top-10 finishes, including victory at Dale Shepherd Invitational. Personal-best time of 18:33.7 was good for fifth at Gans Creek Classic and was area's seventh-fastest on 5-kilometer course. Natalie Barnard, junior, Lafayette Never finished lower than fifth in 10 races and closed season as Class 5 state runner-up, behind teammate Grace Tyson, in personal-best 18:24.8 that ranked as area's fourth-fastest time at 5 kilometers. Helped Lancers win second state team title in three seasons. Won Festus Bowles title; runner-up at Fort Zumwalt North, Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and Dale Shepherd; third at Gans Creek Classic; fifth at Forest Park. Kaitlyn Hatley, junior, Father McGivney Flourished in the postseason, capped with a seventh-place Class 1A finish that was the best in program history. Hatley also was runner-up in the Benton Sectional with a 17:08.2 on that 2.92-mile course and won the Wesclin Regional. Also runner-up in four other events, including Madison County Small School and Gateway Metro Conference meets, and never finished lower than fifth in regular season. Hannah Meiser, senior, Civic Memorial Fifth-place finish in the Class 2A state meet was the best performance in program history and second all-state finish of Meiser's career. Won four meets in standout season, including Mississippi Valley Conference and Highland Regional titles. Also third in Chatham Glenwood Sectional with personal- and area-best time of 17:29.7 on a 3-mile course. Runner-up to Rock Bridge's Carolyn Ford in Granite City Invitational, lowest finish was seventh in 11 races. Eris Nelson, senior, Althoff Posted 10 finishes of sixth place or better, including victories in the South 7 Conference meet and the Forest Park Festival White Division for the second consecutive season. Nelson was runner-up in pair of meets, third in Class 1A Wesclin Regional (season-best 18:21.1 on 3-mile course), sixth at 1A Benton Sectional (17:27.8 over 2.92 miles) and wrapped season by finishing 28th at state meet. Julia Ray, senior, MICDS Closed her career as she started it: as a state champion. University of Tennessee signee won the Class 4 championship, three years after making her debut as the Class 3 champion as a freshman (leading MICDS to a team state title, as well). Ran the area's fastest 5-kilometer time of 18:03.8 to finish 11th at Nike Twilight in Terre Haute. Class 4 District 3 and Metro League champion. Runner-up in Forest Park Festival's Green Division and Gans Creek Classic's Gold Division.

2022 All-Metro girls cross country second team Ellie Bush, freshman, O’Fallon Raced to four finishes of sixth place or better in her debut season, including the Class 3A Quincy Regional title, third place at the Southwestern Conference meet (season-best 18:09.2 on 3-mile course) and sixth in Normal Community Sectional. Also 15th in Forest Park Festival's Green Division. Ran 19:06.7 at Nike Twilight, a time that ranked among area's best over 5 kilometers. Julia Donnelly, senior, Washington Finished career as Class 4 state runner-up, bettering her fourth-place state finish as a junior. Donnelly’s time of 18:52.4 was eighth-best in the area at 5 kilometers. Class 4 District 3 runner-up and won titles in the GAC Central meet and Washington Invitational. Top 10 in all but one race. Adie Luna, senior, Cor Jesu Helped lead Chargers to five team championships, including the Dale Shepherd Invitational and Class 5 District 1 meet. Posted the fifth-fastest 5-kilometer time among area athletes (18:27.8) during Class 5 District 1 runner-up finish. Three individual titles included MWAA meet, sixth in Forest Park Festival Green Division, 14th in Class 5 state meet. Emily Nuttall, senior, Edwardsville Madison County Large School, Southwestern Conference and Edwardsville Invitational individual champ. Led Tigers to four team titles before they finished 12th in Class 3A state meet, the program's best showing since 2005 (also 12th). Winning SWC time of 17:49.4 was one of area's best on a 3-mile course. Third at 3A Quincy Regional, 17th in Normal Community Sectional, 50th at state. Sophia Pelligreen, senior, Clayton Helped Greyhounds to five team championships. Posted area's ninth-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course (18:59.62) to win Suburban Conference Green Pool title, establishing a new program record. Finished sixth in Class 4 state meet, helping Clayton to program-best third-place team finish. Class 4 District 1 winner. Signed with St. Louis University. Caterina Rossomanno, sophomore, Summit Helped Falcons to second-place team finish in Class 4 state meet, matching the program's best showing from 2006. Her winning 19:07.88 from the Suburban Conference Red Pool meet was area's 11th fastest time over 5 kilometers. Third in Class 4 District 1 meet and then fourth at state, a remarkable rise from 72nd as a freshman. Elena Rybak, sophomore, Father McGivney Won five individual titles, including Madison County Small School and Gateway Metro Conference meets, to form a potent 1-2 punch with teammate Kaitlyn Hatley. Runner-up in Class 1A Wesclin Regional, 11th in Benton Sectional and 35th at state meet. Time of 17:35.1 to finish fourth at Patriot Invitational in Peoria was area's second-best over 3 miles.