All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: O'Fallon's Schieppe overcomes disorder on way to stellar campaign

The road to getting help was long and painful.

Schieppe, now a junior, entered her sophomore season with high hopes after overcoming an ACL injury she suffered while playing basketball that forced her to miss a good majority of her freshman campaign. She worked hard during a long rehab stint and was prepared for a breakout season.

That seemed on track Sept. 14, 2019, when Schieppe rolled to a dominating 20-second victory in the 14th annual Forest Park Festival against the best Missouri had to offer.

But she sustained a slight stress fracture that slowed her down. She powered through before the fracture eventually turned into a full-fledged break on the eve of the sectional meet.

The broken foot crushed Schieppe, who still went to the sectional meet in Normal with a boot on her foot to support her teammates.

The injury not only robbed Schieppe of a potential state medal but also played a part in her spinning downward into a difficult mental state.

"You could tell she just wasn't the same person," O'Fallon cross county coach Neil James said. "That bubbling personality was missing, and you could tell she might be dealing with other issues. Any little thing that happened, she would blow it up so much. That just wasn't her."