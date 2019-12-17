All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Roller continues to shake things up for Staunton

“I know it’s hard for her sometimes, because she is just so good,” Jain said. “There’s not a lot of competition here for her. She’s on her own most of the time. But she likes to organize a lot of team activities and she’s always checking in on how we’re doing.”

Roller began her career as a soccer player, but her speed and ability to beat opponents to the ball quickly forced to her abandon the sport in place of running, where she could best utilize her sheer speed.

She finished 17th at state as a freshman and quickly rose up the small-school ladder during her sophomore year, which culminated in her first runner-up effort. This fall, she geared her entire season towards the state meet and came up just 17 seconds short of the title, posting a time of 16 minutes 58.87 seconds that was behind Aurora Rosary sophomore Lianna Surtz, who won the event in 16:41.01. Surtz was dropping down a level after placing second in the 2A race in 2018.

Roller finished 48 seconds behind Surtz’s time as sophomore, but shaved that advantage considerably this time around.

“Obviously, I would have liked to have been a little faster,” Roller said. “In the end, I felt like I gave it my all. I was happy with it."