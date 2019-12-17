All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Roller continues to shake things up for Staunton

STAUNTON — It is called the “Milkshake Mile.”
And it’s the brainstorm of Staunton High junior Lydia Roller, one of the top runners to ever come out of this Macoupin County town.
The premise is simple, if not a little over the top.
Every August, members of the Staunton girls and boys cross country teams gather for the event. The race begins at the high school, where the 15 or so athletes sprint to a nearby fast food restaurant. There, they chug down a large milkshake as quickly as possible and then immediately run back to school. The end of the race usually gets quite interesting as the well-conditioned teenagers not only try and beat one another to the finish line, but also struggle to keep their newly ingested milkshake from leaving their bodies.
“It’s for team bonding, but it’s funny trying to watch everyone make it back without (getting sick),” Roller says.
The race was started by Roller two years ago and already has reached tradition status. She even has ribbons and awards made up for the winners.
The event signals the kickoff to the new season — and also begins 10 weeks of near-dominance by Roller.
Roller completed another record-breaking campaign with an impressive second-place finish in the Class 1A state championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria in November.
It was her second successive runner-up performance on the state-wide stage and helped earn her Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year honors.
Roller won almost every major competition she entered during the season, including overwhelming first-place finishes in the Shelbyville Regional and Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. She captured those races by a combined 96 seconds, including a near full-minute win in the regional event.
A track standout as well, Roller also took gold in the First to the Finish and Wood River invitational meets during the regular season.
And the banner year all began in blistering heat with a stomach full of ice cream.
“I’m not sure it’s healthy, but it sure is fun,” Staunton senior runner Sonali Jain said. “I try very hard not to throw up.”
Jain has made it through both milkshake events and is looking forward to next year’s race, which is open to current and former Staunton cross country and track team members.
“She’s just trying to get a little excitement going around the program,” Bulldogs coach Steve Moore said. “It seems like it works. I encourage them to get together a lot more (in the summer) out of my supervision. “
Roller’s initiation of the race is a perfect example of her team-first mentality. She is well ahead of all of her teammates in skill level and spends most of the season adhering to a ramped-up training schedule that would not suit her cohorts. Yet, she remains committed to the team. Roller was selected as a captain this season and tries to encourage her fellow runners at every opportunity.
“I know it’s hard for her sometimes, because she is just so good,” Jain said. “There’s not a lot of competition here for her. She’s on her own most of the time. But she likes to organize a lot of team activities and she’s always checking in on how we’re doing.”
Roller began her career as a soccer player, but her speed and ability to beat opponents to the ball quickly forced to her abandon the sport in place of running, where she could best utilize her sheer speed.
She finished 17th at state as a freshman and quickly rose up the small-school ladder during her sophomore year, which culminated in her first runner-up effort. This fall, she geared her entire season towards the state meet and came up just 17 seconds short of the title, posting a time of 16 minutes 58.87 seconds that was behind Aurora Rosary sophomore Lianna Surtz, who won the event in 16:41.01. Surtz was dropping down a level after placing second in the 2A race in 2018.
Roller finished 48 seconds behind Surtz’s time as sophomore, but shaved that advantage considerably this time around.
“Obviously, I would have liked to have been a little faster,” Roller said. “In the end, I felt like I gave it my all. I was happy with it."
Roller, who religiously runs 60 miles a week, recorded a personal-best time in the winning the Wood River Invitational in 16:37.48. The boys portion of the meet started a minute before the girls took off, which gave her someone to run at down the stretch on the 3-mile course.
She is also excels at track and is coming off a second-place finish in the 1600 and fourth-place effort in the 3200 at state last spring.
Roller has drawn attention from NCAA Division I schools across the Midwest. Her progression has made her one of the most sought-after female runners in the southern half of the state.
“It’s uncanny how dedicated and goal-oriented she is,” Moore said. “She has everything mapped out. She journalizes her runs, plans out every meal and gets the proper sleep. For her to be that driven at such a young age, it’s amazing.”
Moore is certain Roller has the ability to reach the next level.
“For now, she isn’t chasing trophies, she’s chasing self-improvement,” he said. “That’s what makes her so mature beyond her years. She knows what she wants and she’s going to work to get it.”
ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM
Leah Kleekamp, sophomore, Eureka
Helped lead Wildcats to four team titles, two second-place trophies and three third-place finishes in a memorable season. That included a third-place finish in Class 4 state meet, where Kleekamp finished fifth individually in a time of 18:40.70 that ranked fourth-best in the area this season. She also was runner-up in conference and district meets and finished third at sectionals as part of a rock-solid postseason run.
Lily Jackson, sophomore, St. Charles West
Never finished lower than fourth in 10 races, highlighted by a Class 3 runner-up finish with a personal-best time of 18:39.6 that ranked as area's third-fastest 5-kilometer time this season and was third consecutive performance to set a school record. Jackson, who was fifth at state as a freshman, won five meets: Class 3 District 3, Bowling Green, GAC North, Cape Notre Dame and First Capital-Blue Division.
Riley Knoyle, freshman, Edwardsville
Capped an impressive debut season by establishing program history in the Class 3A state meet. Knoyle's time of 17:14.5 was fastest ever for a Tigers runner in Illinois state meet on its 3-mile Detweiller Park course, and her 20th-place finish made her only the second all-state runner in program history (Amy Semith, 16th, 1998). Knoyle won three titles, including Southwestern Conference and regional meets, and was second in the Normal Community Sectional.
Frances Luna, sophomore, Cor Jesu
Ran to seven top-10 finishes and never was lower than 15th in eight meets. Luna's final race of the season was her best, a ninth-place showing in the Class 4 state meet in a personal-best time of 18:48.3, which was her first time below the 19-minute barrier and the area's seventh-best performance at 5 kilometers. Other highlights included a victory in the Class 4 Sectional 1 race, runner-up finishes at district, Webster Groves and Parkway West and an eighth-place finish in Forest Park's top division. Helped Chargers win two team titles, including district meet.
Lucy Ndungu, junior, Pattonville
Won twice and never finished lower than seventh in eight races, including her seventh-place finish in the Class 4 state meet with a time of 18:42.5 that was a personal best and ranked fifth among all area runners at 5 kilometers. Ndungu's victories came at Northwest Cedar Hill's Stan Nelson Invitational and the Class 4 District 2 meet, and she also was runner-up in the Class 4 Sectional 1 meet and Paul Enke Invitational.
Julia Ray, freshman, MICDS
The only area runner to win a state title this season, and she did it twice. Ray's rousing run to the Class 3 individual championship came in a time of 18:13.8 that by far was the area's best at 5 kilometers this season and the third-fastest time run in all classes of the state meet. Her effort also helped the Rams win their first team state championship. Ray also had victories in the Class 3 District 4 meet at Linn and in the Lutheran South meet, along with a runner-up finish at the Metro League meet and third-place showings at Parkway West and Lutheran North.
Grace Tyson, freshman, Lafayette
Rolled to a five-race win streak that covered Suburban Conference, Class 4 District 4 and Class 4 Sectional 2 championships, along with the Paul Enke Invitational at Sioux Passage Park and the Parkway South Patriot Classic. Finished in top three of other three races, including third-place showings both in Forest Park's top division and the Class 4 state meet. At state, Tyson's time of 18:30.9 was her personal best and the area's second-fastest of the season at 5 kilometers.
ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM
Stephanie Anthonies, senior, Seckman
Four-year state qualifier saved her best for last, finishing 13th in Class 4 at Gans Creek to improve on a 17th-place state showing from 2017. Her state time of 18:54.2 was just off her personal-best effort of 18:46.06 that finished second in October at Parkway South's Patriot Classic. Won two events, including district, and finished third in sectional.
Kylie Goldfarb, junior, John Burroughs
Three-time All-Metro honoree finished fourth in Class 3 state meet in 18:54.5, just off her runner-up showing as a sophomore and victory as a freshman. That time also was just behind her season-best 18:54.14, run during a third-place finish in Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational. Goldfarb won a title at Borgia and was runner-up at district and Edwardsville along with a fifth-place finisher at Edwardsville.
Anna Lombardo, junior, Eureka
Seven top-15 individual finishes helped Wildcats to a memorable season with four team championships, including conference, district and sectional meets before a third-place finish in Class 4 state meet. Lombardo was fourth individually both in district and sectional meets, fifth in the Suburban Conference meet and seventh in Gans Creek Classic's top division. Finished 26th at state with personal-best 19:06.
Mia Reed, junior, Washington
Earned Class 4 all-state honors for the second consecutive season by finishing 12th at state meet with a personal-best time of 18:53.4 that ranked as one of the area's best this season. She was 24th at state as a sophomore. Won titles at Festus, Sullivan and GAC Central meets, finished second at district and sixth at sectional. Reed also is a standout wrestler.
Molly Rolwes, senior, Cor Jesu
Five top-10 finishes included a victory in Webster Groves Invitational and a third-place district finish that helped Chargers capture the team title. Also fourth at sectional meet, eighth in Gans Creek Classic's top division and ninth in Parkway West's solid field. Finished career with second consecutive all-state finish, crossing 17th in Class 4 meet with personal-best time of 18:56.
Macy Schelp, junior, Lutheran South
Lowest finish of the season was her 10th-place showing in the Class 3 state meet, which was her ninth top-10 effort in a spectacular season. Schelp won four meets, including Metro League and district titles, and her season-best time of 18:44.72 came as she won the Border War crown at McNair Park. Another highlight was a sixth-place finish in Forest Park's top division.
Peyton Schieppe, sophomore, O'Fallon
A promising season for Schieppe ended in October with a broken foot that knocked her out of conference and postseason meets for the Panthers. But during the opening weeks, she was a star, rolling to dominant victories at Forest Park in 18:58.4 over 5 kilometers and at Granite City in 17:24.65 over 3 miles. Schieppe, whose freshman season was slowed by recovery from an ACL injury, also was 11th in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational against many of Illinois' best runners.
ALL-METRO THIRD TEAM
Marisa Jacknewitz, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
Six top-seven finishes included sixth-place finishes both in district and sectional meets. Fourth in Greater Louisville Classic with season-best time of 18:55.5 that was 12th-fastest in area. Finished 69th in Class 4 state meet.
Ally Kruger, sophomore, Liberty
District champion and sectional runner-up finished 21st in Class 4 state meet with season-best time of 18:58.3. Season highlights also included a 15th-place finish at Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark., that was best of any area runner. Also fourth in Border Wars.
Adrienne Luna, freshman, Cor Jesu
Solid debut season included fourth-place finish at district that helped Chargers win a team title and fifth-place sectional showing. Her 18th-place finish in Class 4 state meet came in season-best time of 18:56.2. Also 10th in Missouri Southern Stampede, 12th at Parkway West.
Rachel Patterson, senior, Waterloo
Coming off two seasons of hip injuries that required surgery, Patterson finished 39th in Class 2A state meet with personal-best time of 18:15.95 that was fourth-fastest of any area runner regardless of classification. Mississippi Valley Conference champ was regional runner-up and fourth at sectional.
Riley Vickrey, senior, Alton Marquette
Five victories included a pair of personal-best times: 17:55.7 over 3 miles to win Madison County meet at Belk Park; and 18:56 over 5 kilometers to win Carlinville Early meet. Missouri Southern signee went on to finish 30th in Class 1A state meet in 18:15, the third-best area time at state regardless of classification. Also had runner-up finish in regional meet behind Staunton's Lydia Roller, the All-Metro runner of the year, and was seventh in sectional meet.
Janelynn Wirth, junior, Roxana
Won four titles, including Class 1A New Athens Regional to kick off a postseason that featured third-place sectional finish and 39th-place finish in Class 1A state meet in time of 18:27. State finish was improvement of 68 places from sophomore season. Runner-up in two other meets. Other highlight showings included fifth place at Granite City Invitational and eighth at Peoria Invitational.
Kate Yates, sophomore, Parkway West
Consistent season featured six top-10 finishes that included a third-place showing in the Suburban Conference meet with a season-best time of 19:14.84. Went on to a sixth-place finish at district and was ninth in sectional meet before placing 35th in Class 4 state meet. Highlight finishes in strong fields included fourth at Northwest Cedar Hill's Stan Nelson, fifth at Paul Enke and eighth in Parkway West's Dale Shepherd.
More in 2019 All-Metro girls cross country (1 of 4)