All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Roller continues to shake things up for Staunton
All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year: Roller continues to shake things up for Staunton

From the 2019 All-Metro girls cross country series
STAUNTON — It is called the “Milkshake Mile.”

And it’s the brainstorm of Staunton High junior Lydia Roller, one of the top runners to ever come out of this Macoupin County town.

The premise is simple, if not a little over the top.

Every August, members of the Staunton girls and boys cross country teams gather for the event. The race begins at the high school, where the 15 or so athletes sprint to a nearby fast food restaurant. There, they chug down a large milkshake as quickly as possible and then immediately run back to school. The end of the race usually gets quite interesting as the well-conditioned teenagers not only try and beat one another to the finish line, but also struggle to keep their newly ingested milkshake from leaving their bodies.

“It’s for team bonding, but it’s funny trying to watch everyone make it back without (getting sick),” Roller says.

The race was started by Roller two years ago and already has reached tradition status. She even has ribbons and awards made up for the winners.

The event signals the kickoff to the new season — and also begins 10 weeks of near-dominance by Roller.

Roller completed another record-breaking campaign with an impressive second-place finish in the Class 1A state championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria in November.

It was her second successive runner-up performance on the state-wide stage and helped earn her Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year honors.

Roller won almost every major competition she entered during the season, including overwhelming first-place finishes in the Shelbyville Regional and Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. She captured those races by a combined 96 seconds, including a near full-minute win in the regional event.

A track standout as well, Roller also took gold in the First to the Finish and Wood River invitational meets during the regular season.

And the banner year all began in blistering heat with a stomach full of ice cream.

“I’m not sure it’s healthy, but it sure is fun,” Staunton senior runner Sonali Jain said. “I try very hard not to throw up.”

Jain has made it through both milkshake events and is looking forward to next year’s race, which is open to current and former Staunton cross country and track team members.

“She’s just trying to get a little excitement going around the program,” Bulldogs coach Steve Moore said. “It seems like it works. I encourage them to get together a lot more (in the summer) out of my supervision. “

Roller’s initiation of the race is a perfect example of her team-first mentality. She is well ahead of all of her teammates in skill level and spends most of the season adhering to a ramped-up training schedule that would not suit her cohorts. Yet, she remains committed to the team. Roller was selected as a captain this season and tries to encourage her fellow runners at every opportunity.

“I know it’s hard for her sometimes, because she is just so good,” Jain said. “There’s not a lot of competition here for her. She’s on her own most of the time. But she likes to organize a lot of team activities and she’s always checking in on how we’re doing.”

Roller began her career as a soccer player, but her speed and ability to beat opponents to the ball quickly forced to her abandon the sport in place of running, where she could best utilize her sheer speed.

She finished 17th at state as a freshman and quickly rose up the small-school ladder during her sophomore year, which culminated in her first runner-up effort. This fall, she geared her entire season towards the state meet and came up just 17 seconds short of the title, posting a time of 16 minutes 58.87 seconds that was behind Aurora Rosary sophomore Lianna Surtz, who won the event in 16:41.01. Surtz was dropping down a level after placing second in the 2A race in 2018.

Roller finished 48 seconds behind Surtz’s time as sophomore, but shaved that advantage considerably this time around.

“Obviously, I would have liked to have been a little faster,” Roller said. “In the end, I felt like I gave it my all. I was happy with it."

Roller, who religiously runs 60 miles a week, recorded a personal-best time in the winning the Wood River Invitational in 16:37.48. The boys portion of the meet started a minute before the girls took off, which gave her someone to run at down the stretch on the 3-mile course.

She is also excels at track and is coming off a second-place finish in the 1600 and fourth-place effort in the 3200 at state last spring.

Roller has drawn attention from NCAA Division I schools across the Midwest. Her progression has made her one of the most sought-after female runners in the southern half of the state.

“It’s uncanny how dedicated and goal-oriented she is,” Moore said. “She has everything mapped out. She journalizes her runs, plans out every meal and gets the proper sleep. For her to be that driven at such a young age, it’s amazing.”

Moore is certain Roller has the ability to reach the next level.

“For now, she isn’t chasing trophies, she’s chasing self-improvement,” he said. “That’s what makes her so mature beyond her years. She knows what she wants and she’s going to work to get it.”

