Ally Kruger, junior, Liberty

Set a Gans Creek course record and personal best of 18:03.10 while winning the Class 5 state championship, the first in school history. Kruger’s margin of victory was more than seven seconds and it was her fifth individual title of the season. She also captured titles at the Forest Park Festival, Gans Creek Classic, GAC Central meet and Class 5 District 4 meet. Kruger also finished second in three other races. She also was a first team All-Metro pick as a freshman and was a third-team selection as a sophomore.
