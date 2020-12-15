 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ally Kruger, junior, Liberty
0 comments

Ally Kruger, junior, Liberty

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Ally Kruger, Liberty

Ally Kruger, Liberty cross country

Set a Gans Creek course record and personal best of 18:03.10 while winning the Class 5 state championship, the first in school history. Kruger’s margin of victory was more than seven seconds and it was her fifth individual title of the season. She also captured titles at the Forest Park Festival, Gans Creek Classic, GAC Central meet and Class 5 District 4 meet. Kruger also finished second in three other races. She also was a first team All-Metro pick as a freshman and was a third-team selection as a sophomore.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports