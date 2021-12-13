Ally Kruger, senior, Liberty

Signed to run at the University of Kentucky. Ran the area’s third-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course, a personal-best 17:55.90 to finish as Gans Creek Classic runner-up. That was one of Kruger’s three top-five finishes, including fifth in the Forest Park Green Division. Also third in the Class 5 District 3 meet and sixth in Class 5 state meet. The 2020 Class 5 state champ.