 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ally Kruger, senior, Liberty
0 comments

Ally Kruger, senior, Liberty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ally Kruger, Liberty

Ally Kruger, Liberty cross country

Signed to run at the University of Kentucky. Ran the area’s third-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course, a personal-best 17:55.90 to finish as Gans Creek Classic runner-up. That was one of Kruger’s three top-five finishes, including fifth in the Forest Park Green Division. Also third in the Class 5 District 3 meet and sixth in Class 5 state meet. The 2020 Class 5 state champ.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News