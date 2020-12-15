 Skip to main content
Alyssa Elliott, junior, Belleville West
Alyssa Elliott, junior, Belleville West

Lowest finish was fourth place in a breakout season that followed a promising sophomore campaign. Elliott was the Southwestern Conference runner-up with a time of 17:58.6, which was the area’s second-best on a 5-kilometer course. She also was runner-up in the Belleville West Invitational and won the Triad Invitational. Elliott’s fastest time on a 3-mile course was 17:29.8 to finish fourth in the Class 3A Granite City Regional, and she was third in the Normal Sectional, the second-best showing for an area runner at that season-ending meet. First All-Metro selection.

