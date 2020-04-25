Anna West, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2016
All-Metro runner of the year in 2015 after winning Class 4 individual and team state championships. Her state-winning time of 17:46.72 is fourth-fastest ever at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Also a first-team All-Metro pick in 2014, when she helped Lafayette to second-place state team finish, and a third-team selection in 2013. West was a four-time NCAA Division I Championships cross country qualifier, twice each for Baylor (finishing 40th in 2017) and Michigan.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.