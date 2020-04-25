Anna West, Lafayette
Anna West, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2016

All-Metro runner of the year in 2015 after winning Class 4 individual and team state championships. Her state-winning time of 17:46.72 is fourth-fastest ever at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Also a first-team All-Metro pick in 2014, when she helped Lafayette to second-place state team finish, and a third-team selection in 2013. West was a four-time NCAA Division I Championships cross country qualifier, twice each for Baylor (finishing 40th in 2017) and Michigan.

