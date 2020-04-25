Brooke Witzel, O'Fallon


Graduation year: 2018

A four-time All-Metro selection, including first-team honors in 2015 and 2016 after posting consecutive 33rd-place finishes in the Class 3A state meet. Witzel’s times in those two performances (17:28, 2016; 17:29, 2015) rank as the ninth- and 10th-best for area runners this decade in the Illinois state meet. Witzel also was a second-team All-Metro pick in 2014 and made the third team in 2017. She was the Metro East’s top Class 3A state finisher from 2014-16.

