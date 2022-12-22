 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cameron Crump, sophomore, Waterloo

Led Bulldogs to five team championships, including the Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 2A Highland Regional titles. Six finishes of sixth or better, including runner-up showings in MVC and regional meets. Also 14th in Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 27th at state.

