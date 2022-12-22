 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Caroline Tepe, freshman, Okawville

  • 0

Finished eighth or better in 14 of 17 races in her impressive debut season. That included a victory in the Cahokia Conference Illinois Division meet with personal-best 17:50.4, a clocking which was among the area's best on a 3-mile course. Placed third at 1A Carterville Regional, eighth in Benton Sectional and achieved all-state status with her 20th-place showing at state.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News