Caroline Tepe, freshman, Okawville

Finished eighth or better in 14 of 17 races in her impressive debut season. That included a victory in the Cahokia Conference Illinois Division meet with personal-best 17:50.4, a clocking which was among the area's best on a 3-mile course. Placed third at 1A Carterville Regional, eighth in Benton Sectional and achieved all-state status with her 20th-place showing at state.