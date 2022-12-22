Caroline Tepe, freshman, Okawville

Finished eighth or better in 14 of 17 races in her impressive debut season. That included a victory in the Cahokia Conference Illinois Division meet with personal-best 17:50.4, a clocking which was among the area's best on a 3-mile course. Placed third at 1A Carterville Regional, eighth in Benton Sectional and achieved all-state status with her 20th-place showing at state.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today