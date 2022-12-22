 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caterina Rossomanno, sophomore, Summit

Helped Falcons to second-place team finish in Class 4 state meet, matching the program's best showing from 2006. Her winning 19:07.88 from the Suburban Conference Red Pool meet was area's 11th fastest time over 5 kilometers. Third in Class 4 District 1 meet and then fourth at state, a remarkable rise from 72nd as a freshman.

