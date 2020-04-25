Claire Ayers, Washington
Claire Ayers, Washington

Graduation year: 2019

Posted three top-10 finishes in Missouri’s Class 4 state meet, corresponding with three All-Metro selections — including a first-team nod as a sophomore in 2016 after crossing seventh individually to help Blue Jays finish third in Class 4 team standings. Ayers also was seventh as a freshman in 2015 and ninth as a senior in 2018, garnering second-team All-Metro accolades each time. Ayers’ top two times (18:47.71, 2016; 18:58.77, 2015) rank 23rd and 30th for area runners this decade at state meet in Jefferson City. Signed with SIU Carbondale.

