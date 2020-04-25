Claire Ayers, Washington

Graduation year: 2019
Posted three top-10 finishes in Missouri’s Class 4 state meet, corresponding with three All-Metro selections — including a first-team nod as a sophomore in 2016 after crossing seventh individually to help Blue Jays finish third in Class 4 team standings. Ayers also was seventh as a freshman in 2015 and ninth as a senior in 2018, garnering second-team All-Metro accolades each time. Ayers’ top two times (18:47.71, 2016; 18:58.77, 2015) rank 23rd and 30th for area runners this decade at state meet in Jefferson City. Signed with SIU Carbondale.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.