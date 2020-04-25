Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall

Graduation year: 2011
All-Metro runner of the year in 2010 and a first-team pick as a junior, Quigley finished ninth on the track for the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in the 3000-meter steeplechase. In high school cross country, she was third in the Class 4 state meet as a junior and senior and won five races her senior season. With Florida State, Quigley made three NCAA Division I Championships in cross country, finishing sixth, 12th and 23rd. In track, she was the 2015 national champ in the steeplechase, second in 2013 and fifth in 2012.
