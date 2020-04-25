Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall
0 comments

Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
ColleenQuigley

Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall

Graduation year: 2011

All-Metro runner of the year in 2010 and a first-team pick as a junior, Quigley finished ninth on the track for the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in the 3000-meter steeplechase. In high school cross country, she was third in the Class 4 state meet as a junior and senior and won five races her senior season. With Florida State, Quigley made three NCAA Division I Championships in cross country, finishing sixth, 12th and 23rd. In track, she was the 2015 national champ in the steeplechase, second in 2013 and fifth in 2012.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports