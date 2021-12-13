 Skip to main content
Elena Rybak, freshman, Father McGivney
After two runner-up finishes to start the season, ripped off six successive individual championships, including the Madison County Small School and Class 1A Althoff Regional meets. Her 17:20.4 to win the Freeburg Invitational was her personal best, a season-best for an Illinois 1A runner and was the area’s second-best on a three-mile course. Finished 17th in Class 1A sectional meet before bowing out of state meet with an injury.

