Elena Rybak, sophomore, Father McGivney

Won five individual titles, including Madison County Small School and Gateway Metro Conference meets, to form a potent 1-2 punch with teammate Kaitlyn Hatley. Runner-up in Class 1A Wesclin Regional, 11th in Benton Sectional and 35th at state meet. Time of 17:35.1 to finish fourth at Patriot Invitational in Peoria was area's second-best over 3 miles.



