Elena Rybak, sophomore, Father McGivney

Won five individual titles, including Madison County Small School and Gateway Metro Conference meets, to form a potent 1-2 punch with teammate Kaitlyn Hatley. Runner-up in Class 1A Wesclin Regional, 11th in Benton Sectional and 35th at state meet. Time of 17:35.1 to finish fourth at Patriot Invitational in Peoria was area's second-best over 3 miles.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today