Elissa Barnard, senior, Lafayette

Elissa Barnard, Lafayette

Elissa Barnard, Lafayette cross country

Closed time as a Lancer with career-best individual finish of fifth in Class 5 state meet and helped Lancers win team championship for second time in three seasons. Was all-state individually for third time. Posted eight top-10 finishes, including victory at Dale Shepherd Invitational. Personal-best time of 18:33.7 was good for fifth at Gans Creek Classic and was area's seventh-fastest on 5-kilometer course.

