Ellie Bush, freshman, O’Fallon

Raced to four finishes of sixth place or better in her debut season, including the Class 3A Quincy Regional title, third place at the Southwestern Conference meet (season-best 18:09.2 on 3-mile course) and sixth in Normal Community Sectional. Also 15th in Forest Park Festival's Green Division. Ran 19:06.7 at Nike Twilight, a time that ranked among area's best over 5 kilometers.