Emily Griesenauer, Holt
Emily Griesenauer, Holt

  • 0
Graduation year: 2018

A four-time all-state finisher who improved each season of her career, wrapping up with a career-best fifth-place state finish as a senior in 2017 with a career-best state time of 18:57.19. Griesenauer also was 14th as a junior, 18th as a sophomore and 24th as a freshman at the state meet. She earned All-Metro honors three seasons — first team in 2017, second team in 2016 and third in 2015. Now runs for Missouri S&T and was an NCAA Division II regional qualifier in 2018.

