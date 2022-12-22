Emily Nuttall, senior, Edwardsville

Madison County Large School, Southwestern Conference and Edwardsville Invitational individual champ. Led Tigers to four team titles before they finished 12th in Class 3A state meet, the program's best showing since 2005 (also 12th). Winning SWC time of 17:49.4 was one of area's best on a 3-mile course. Third at 3A Quincy Regional, 17th in Normal Community Sectional, 50th at state.