Emily Nuttall, senior, Edwardsville

Madison County Large School, Southwestern Conference and Edwardsville Invitational individual champ. Led Tigers to four team titles before they finished 12th in Class 3A state meet, the program's best showing since 2005 (also 12th). Winning SWC time of 17:49.4 was one of area's best on a 3-mile course. Third at 3A Quincy Regional, 17th in Normal Community Sectional, 50th at state.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today