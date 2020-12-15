 Skip to main content
Emily Sipp, senior, Parkway West
Emily Sipp, senior, Parkway West

Won three titles and capped career with best state finish in three tries, a 10th-place showing in the Class 5 meet with a personal-best time of 18:44.2 that helped the Longhorns finish second in the team standings. Sipp’s individual titles came in Parkway West’s Cowboy Classic and Giddy Giddy meets and the Webster Groves Invitational. She also was third in the Class 5 District 2 meet.

