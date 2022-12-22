Eris Nelson, senior, Althoff

Posted 10 finishes of sixth place or better, including victories in the South 7 Conference meet and the Forest Park Festival White Division for the second consecutive season. Nelson was runner-up in pair of meets, third in Class 1A Wesclin Regional (season-best 18:21.1 on 3-mile course), sixth at 1A Benton Sectional (17:27.8 over 2.92 miles) and wrapped season by finishing 28th at state meet.