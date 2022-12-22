 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Eris Nelson, senior, Althoff

  • 0
Eris Nelson, Althoff

Eris Nelson, Althoff cross country

Posted 10 finishes of sixth place or better, including victories in the South 7 Conference meet and the Forest Park Festival White Division for the second consecutive season. Nelson was runner-up in pair of meets, third in Class 1A Wesclin Regional (season-best 18:21.1 on 3-mile course), sixth at 1A Benton Sectional (17:27.8 over 2.92 miles) and wrapped season by finishing 28th at state meet.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News