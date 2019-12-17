Ran to seven top-10 finishes and never was lower than 15th in eight meets. Luna's final race of the season was her best, a ninth-place showing in the Class 4 state meet in a personal-best time of 18:48.3, which was her first time below the 19-minute barrier and the area's seventh-best performance at 5 kilometers. Other highlights included a victory in the Class 4 Sectional 1 race, runner-up finishes at district, Webster Groves and Parkway West and an eighth-place finish in Forest Park's top division. Helped Chargers win two team titles, including district meet.
Frances Luna, sophomore, Cor Jesu