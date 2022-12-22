Genevieve Wacker, sophomore, St. Charles West

Helped lead West to a Class 3 state championship. Raced to five top-10 finishes, including a 10th-place effort in the Class 3 District 3 meet and a seventh-place showing in Class 3 state meet, saving her personal best time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds for state. Won Orchard Farm individual title. Led West to eight team titles, including GAC North and district.
Paul Halfacre
