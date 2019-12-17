Rolled to a five-race win streak that covered Suburban Conference, Class 4 District 4 and Class 4 Sectional 2 championships, along with the Paul Enke Invitational at Sioux Passage Park and the Parkway South Patriot Classic. Finished in top three of other three races, including third-place showings both in Forest Park's top division and the Class 4 state meet. At state, Tyson's time of 18:30.9 was her personal best and the area's second-fastest of the season at 5 kilometers.
Grace Tyson, freshman, Lafayette