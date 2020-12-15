 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Tyson, sophomore, Lafayette
0 comments

Grace Tyson, sophomore, Lafayette

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Grace Tyson, Lafayette

Grace Tyson, Lafayette cross country

Played a leading role in Lancers winning the Class 5 state team championship, the third in program history and first since 2015. It was Lafayette’s sixth team title of the season, and Tyson was the team’s top finisher in all seven of its races. That included her runner-up individual finish in the state meet with a personal-best time of 18:10.6. A returning first team All-Metro pick, Tyson won three individual titles — Festus, Eureka and the Class 5 District 2 meet — finished runner-up three times and was third once.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports