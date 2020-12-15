Grace Tyson, sophomore, Lafayette

Played a leading role in Lancers winning the Class 5 state team championship, the third in program history and first since 2015. It was Lafayette’s sixth team title of the season, and Tyson was the team’s top finisher in all seven of its races. That included her runner-up individual finish in the state meet with a personal-best time of 18:10.6. A returning first team All-Metro pick, Tyson won three individual titles — Festus, Eureka and the Class 5 District 2 meet — finished runner-up three times and was third once.
