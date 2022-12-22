 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hannah Meiser, senior, Civic Memorial

Fifth-place finish in the Class 2A state meet was the best performance in program history and second all-state finish of Meiser's career. Won four meets in standout season, including Mississippi Valley Conference and Highland Regional titles. Also third in Chatham Glenwood Sectional with personal- and area-best time of 17:29.7 on a 3-mile course. Runner-up to Rock Bridge's Carolyn Ford in Granite City Invitational, lowest finish was seventh in 11 races.

