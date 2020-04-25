Hannah Pierson, Marquette

Graduation year: 2016
Ran to three all-state finishes and All-Metro honors. Pierson was a first-team pick in 2014 after finishing third in the Class 4 state meet in a time of 18:13.14 that ranks as ninth-best in the decade for an area runner at state meet on Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Pierson was a second-team selection in 2015 after finishing 14th at state and made the third team in 2013 after finishing 11th at state. She ran four seasons of cross country at St. Louis University, finishing 10th in the Atlantic 10 Championships in November.
