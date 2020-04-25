Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo
0 comments

Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo

Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo cross country and track

Graduation year: 2019

Repeat All-Metro girls runner of the year selection in 2017 and 2018 after first-team selections in 2015 and 2016. Schwartz won the Illinois Class 2A state championship in 2017 with a time of 17:05 that is the 20th-fastest all-time 2A performance in meet history and the second-fastest of the decade by an area runner. Schwartz also finished fifth at state as a senior, sixth as a sophomore and 24th her freshman season. Ran in four meets last fall for the University of Missouri, including the SEC Championships. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports