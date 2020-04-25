Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo

Graduation year: 2019
Repeat All-Metro girls runner of the year selection in 2017 and 2018 after first-team selections in 2015 and 2016. Schwartz won the Illinois Class 2A state championship in 2017 with a time of 17:05 that is the 20th-fastest all-time 2A performance in meet history and the second-fastest of the decade by an area runner. Schwartz also finished fifth at state as a senior, sixth as a sophomore and 24th her freshman season. Ran in four meets last fall for the University of Missouri, including the SEC Championships.
