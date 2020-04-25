Jill Whitman, Cor Jesu

Graduation year: 2014
Four-time state qualifier earned All-Metro honors three times, including a first-team nod in 2013 after finishing second in Missouri’s Class 4 state meet behind Eureka’s Hannah Long. Whitman’s time that day was 18:20.22, which ranks 11th in the decade for area runners at the state meet on Jefferson City’s Oak Hills course. Whitman was a second-team honoree in 2012 after finishing 12th at state and was a third-team pick in 2011, when she finished 21st. Also was 40th as a freshman. Signed and competed one season at Indiana and also ran track for one outdoor season at Iowa State.
