Jocelyn Haynes, freshman, Troy

Battled past a foot injury for a memorable postseason run in her debut season, culminating with 17th-place finish at Class 5 state meet in personal-best time of 19:20.5. Was Troy's first all-state runner since her coach, Jane Boessen, in 2016. Also was 10th in Class 5 District 3 meet.
