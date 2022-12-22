 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Jocelyn Haynes, freshman, Troy

  • 0

Battled past a foot injury for a memorable postseason run in her debut season, culminating with 17th-place finish at Class 5 state meet in personal-best time of 19:20.5. Was Troy's first all-state runner since her coach, Jane Boessen, in 2016. Also was 10th in Class 5 District 3 meet.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News