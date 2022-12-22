 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josie Baker, junior, Kirkwood

Josie Baker, Kirkwood

Josie Baker, Kirkwood cross country

Won Class 5 District 1 championship, which was her first, before placing sixth in Class 5 state meet. The state finish was the best of three all-state showings in her career. Also won Suburban Conference Championships Yellow Pool title and finished 20th of 391 runners at Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville with a season-best time of 18:16.7 that ranked third among area runners at 5 kilometers.

News