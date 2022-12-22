Josie Baker, junior, Kirkwood

Won Class 5 District 1 championship, which was her first, before placing sixth in Class 5 state meet. The state finish was the best of three all-state showings in her career. Also won Suburban Conference Championships Yellow Pool title and finished 20th of 391 runners at Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville with a season-best time of 18:16.7 that ranked third among area runners at 5 kilometers.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today