Josie Baker, junior, Kirkwood

Won Class 5 District 1 championship, which was her first, before placing sixth in Class 5 state meet. The state finish was the best of three all-state showings in her career. Also won Suburban Conference Championships Yellow Pool title and finished 20th of 391 runners at Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville with a season-best time of 18:16.7 that ranked third among area runners at 5 kilometers.