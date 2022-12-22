 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Julia Donnelly, senior, Washington

  • 0

Finished career as Class 4 state runner-up, bettering her fourth-place state finish as a junior. Donnelly’s time of 18:52.4 was eighth-best in the area at 5 kilometers. Class 4 District 3 runner-up and won titles in the GAC Central meet and Washington Invitational. Top 10 in all but one race.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News