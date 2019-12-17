The only area runner to win a state title this season, and she did it twice. Ray's rousing run to the Class 3 individual championship came in a time of 18:13.8 that by far was the area's best at 5 kilometers this season and the third-fastest time run in all classes of the state meet. Her effort also helped the Rams win their first team state championship. Ray also had victories in the Class 3 District 4 meet at Linn and in the Lutheran South meet, along with a runner-up finish at the Metro League meet and third-place showings at Parkway West and Lutheran North.
Julia Ray, freshman, MICDS