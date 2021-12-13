Julia Ray, junior, MICDS

Ran to second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Class 5 state meet after winning the Class 3 title as a freshman in 2019. Won three individual titles, including Forest Park Green Division crown and Class 5 District 1 meet. Ray’s 17:52.8 time to finish runner-up at the Columbus North Rick Weinheimer Classic in Indiana was her personal best and the area’s second-best on a 5-kilometer course.