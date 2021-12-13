 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julia Ray, junior, MICDS
0 comments

Julia Ray, junior, MICDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julia Ray, MICDS

Julia Ray, MICDS cross country

Ran to second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Class 5 state meet after winning the Class 3 title as a freshman in 2019. Won three individual titles, including Forest Park Green Division crown and Class 5 District 1 meet. Ray’s 17:52.8 time to finish runner-up at the Columbus North Rick Weinheimer Classic in Indiana was her personal best and the area’s second-best on a 5-kilometer course.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News