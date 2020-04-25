Julia Ray, MICDS

Graduation year: 2023
Ray’s Missouri Class 3 championship winning time of 18:13.80 in November was area’s fastest 5-kilometer performance of the season by 17.1 seconds and also was the third-fastest of any runner in the state meet’s debut at Gans Creek Recreation Area, only slightly behind the top two Class 4 finishers. Behind Ray, MICDS won the team championship for the first time in program history. The freshman tuned up for her state performance by winning the district meet, as well.
