Julia Ray, senior, MICDS

Closed her career as she started it: as a state champion. University of Tennessee signee won the Class 4 championship, three years after making her debut as the Class 3 champion as a freshman (leading MICDS to a team state title, as well). Ran the area's fastest 5-kilometer time of 18:03.8 to finish 11th at Nike Twilight in Terre Haute. Class 4 District 3 and Metro League champion. Runner-up in Forest Park Festival's Green Division and Gans Creek Classic's Gold Division.
Paul Halfacre
