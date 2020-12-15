 Skip to main content
Julia Ray, sophomore, MICDS
Julia Ray, MICDS cross country

Rolled to six individual championships against the area’s best Missouri runners before finishing fourth in the Class 5 state meet. Ray’s fastest time of the season was 18:16.21 to win the Border War Championships at McNair Park. Her other titles were the Eagle-Crusader Invitational, Fox Invitational, Dale Sheppard Invitational, Metro League and Class 5 District 3 meet. Ray is a return first team All-Metro selection. She was the Class 4 individual state champion as a freshman and led MICDS to the team title in 2019, as well.

