Kaitlyn Fischer, Herculaneum

Graduation year: 2013
Class 2 state champion as a senior for Blackcats in 2012 after finishing as the state runner-up a season before. Both results earned Fischer first-team All-Metro honors. Her winning time of 18:40.97 ranks as the area’s 21st-fastest time of the decade for an area runner on Jefferson City’s Oak Hills course. Fischer went on to compete for the University of Missouri. She finished sixth in the SEC meet as a freshman and sophomore and ran in the NCAA meet as a freshman and junior. Fischer also was an NCAA qualifier on the track in 2014 for the 10,000-meter race.
