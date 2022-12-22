 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaitlyn Hatley, junior, Father McGivney

Flourished in the postseason, capped with a seventh-place Class 1A finish that was the best in program history. Hatley also was runner-up in the Benton Sectional with a 17:08.2 on that 2.92-mile course and won the Wesclin Regional. Also runner-up in four other events, including Madison County Small School and Gateway Metro Conference meets, and never finished lower than fifth in regular season.

News