Katy Menke, senior, Hermann

Helped lead Bearcats to a second-place team finish in Class 2 state meet by finishing second individually. Won four individuals titles, including Class 2 District 3 and Four Rivers Conference meets. Also won Hermann Invitational, running personal-best 19:14.5 that was 16th best in area over 5 kilometers. Signed with Washburn.
Paul Halfacre
