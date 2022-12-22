 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katy Menke, senior, Hermann

Helped lead Bearcats to a second-place team finish in Class 2 state meet by finishing second individually. Won four individuals titles, including Class 2 District 3 and Four Rivers Conference meets. Also won Hermann Invitational, running personal-best 19:14.5 that was 16th best in area over 5 kilometers. Signed with Washburn.

