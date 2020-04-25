Kristen Busch, Freeburg

Graduation year: 2012
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, including the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Busch was the Illinois Class 1A state champ in 2010 in 17:36, which ranks as the 15th-best time for an area runner at state meet of the decade. Busch also was fourth in 2011, second in 2009 and fourth in 2008. Part of dominant one-two punch with twin sister Caitlin Busch; both sisters went on to run for Bradley. Kristen qualified for NCAA Division I Championships as a senior in both cross country and track (10,000 meters).
