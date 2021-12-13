 Skip to main content
Leah Kleekamp, senior, Eureka
Leah Kleekamp, senior, Eureka

Leah Kleekamp, Eureka

Leah Kleekamp, Eureka cross country

Posted the area’s fourth-fastest time (17:56.5) on a 5-kilometer course and was one of four area runners to break the 18-minute barrier. Finishing final four races of the season in the top four with an individual championship at Northwest’s Last Chance meet before a runner-up finish in the Class 5 state meet. Had nine top 10-finishes. A third-team All-Metro selection last season.

