Lily Jackson, junior, St. Charles West

Became her school’s first cross country state champion by rolling to the Class 4 title with a personal-best time of 18:21.6 on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek course in Columbia. Jackson’s state victory came by almost nine full seconds and was the area’s third-fastest performance that weekend regardless of classification. A repeat first team All-Metro pick, Jackson won five titles overall, including the Class 4 District 3 meet, and didn’t finish lower than fourth in seven races.
