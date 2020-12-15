 Skip to main content
Lily Jackson, junior, St. Charles West
Became her school’s first cross country state champion by rolling to the Class 4 title with a personal-best time of 18:21.6 on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek course in Columbia. Jackson’s state victory came by almost nine full seconds and was the area’s third-fastest performance that weekend regardless of classification. A repeat first team All-Metro pick, Jackson won five titles overall, including the Class 4 District 3 meet, and didn’t finish lower than fourth in seven races.

