Lydia Roller, Staunton
Lydia Roller, Staunton cross country

Graduation year: 2021

The most recent All-Metro runner of the year, Roller became the first area runner in any classification to break the 17-minute mark in the Illinois state meet on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course when she finished second in the Class 1A meet in November in 16:58.87. It was Roller’s second consecutive runner-up finish in Class 1A, also doing so as a sophomore on the way to first-team All-Metro honors. Roller won six titles as a junior and recorded a season- and area-best time of 16:37.5 at 3 miles.

