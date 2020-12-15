 Skip to main content
Macy Schelp, senior, Lutheran South
Signed to run at the University of Alabama. Schelp became Lutheran South’s first state champion since 1990 when she won the Class 3 title in a time of 18:54.3 on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek course. Schelp’s fastest time of the season was 18:29.81, when she finished second in Fox’s Ed White Invitational. Including the state meet, Schelp won three titles including the Hancock Invitational and Class 3 District 1 meet. She was runner-up in two other meets and third twice, as well. Schelp is a three-time All-Metro honoree, making the second team as a junior and third team as a sophomore.

