Macy Schelp, senior, Lutheran South

Signed to run at the University of Alabama. Schelp became Lutheran South’s first state champion since 1990 when she won the Class 3 title in a time of 18:54.3 on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek course. Schelp’s fastest time of the season was 18:29.81, when she finished second in Fox’s Ed White Invitational. Including the state meet, Schelp won three titles including the Hancock Invitational and Class 3 District 1 meet. She was runner-up in two other meets and third twice, as well. Schelp is a three-time All-Metro honoree, making the second team as a junior and third team as a sophomore.
