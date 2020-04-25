Maddi Leigh, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2017
A three-time All-Metro selection and four-time all-state finisher, highlighted by first-team honors her senior season after she finished third in the Class 4 state meet in a time of 18:36.08 — both career bests. Made All-Metro second team as sophomore and junior after 10th- and 12th-place state showings. As a freshman when she finished 23rd individually, Leigh was No. 2 runner as Francis Howell won second consecutive Class 4 team state title. Leigh’s four state meet times all are in top 57 times for area runners this decade at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center. Now runs for Oakland University in Michigan.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.