Melissa Menghini, Summit
Graduation year: 2016

A four-time Class 4 state qualifier in Missouri, Menghini finished with a career-best finish of fourth place as a senior in 2015 in a time of 18:30.39 that ranks this decade as the 16th-best performance for an area runner at the state meet. She also was 14th as a junior in 19:07.60 after placing 56th as a sophomore and 35th as a freshman. Menghini was a first-team All-Metro pick in 2015 and second-team selection in 2014. She ran one season at the University of New Hampshire and has run the last two years for the University of Missouri.

Sports